Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,363 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,902 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after buying an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $47.02. 20,168,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,465,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

