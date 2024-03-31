FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 29th total of 13,606,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

FCBBF stock remained flat at $13.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.