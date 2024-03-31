Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Update

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter worth $580,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

Shares of FEXD opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $11.00.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

