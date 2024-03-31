First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

