First Digital USD Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $4.85 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,549,846,921 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,549,846,920.87. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00640842 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $5,270,796,931.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

