First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of First Internet Bancorp worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

INBK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 179,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.71.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.