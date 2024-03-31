First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 29th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

First Pacific stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,491. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get First Pacific alerts:

About First Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.