First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 29th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %
First Pacific stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,491. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About First Pacific
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.