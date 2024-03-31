First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $99.44.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

