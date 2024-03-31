First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 3.6% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. 768,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,792. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

