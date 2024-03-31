Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

