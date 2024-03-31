Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

