Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
