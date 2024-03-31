Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

