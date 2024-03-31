Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 29th total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

