Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 29th total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Price Performance
FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $1.70.
About Flat Glass Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flat Glass Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.