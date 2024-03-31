FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3381 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAVI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

