Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Forge Global Stock Down 7.2 %
FRGE stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $346.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global
In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,412,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,800,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $269,377. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
