Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Forge Global Stock Down 7.2 %

FRGE stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $346.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,412,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,800,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $269,377. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forge Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forge Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Forge Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Forge Global by 976.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 86,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Forge Global by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

