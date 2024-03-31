Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 29th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 848.5 days.

Forvia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 73 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554. Forvia has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49.

Get Forvia alerts:

Forvia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.