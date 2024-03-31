Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,001 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,973,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.87. 1,001,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average of $225.92. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

