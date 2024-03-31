Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,422 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AVXL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,982. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

