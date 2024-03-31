Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,114,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

