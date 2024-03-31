Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP remained flat at $52.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 918,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,879. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.