Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 148.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 190.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 518,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,117. TORM plc has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.16.

TORM Cuts Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $387.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.10%.

TORM Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

