Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 992,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

