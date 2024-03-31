Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FC

Franklin Covey Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE FC opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.