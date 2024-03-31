Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLMB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 39,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Get Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 964.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.