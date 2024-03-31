Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1557 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

