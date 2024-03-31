Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the February 29th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
Shares of FPRUF stock remained flat at $52.56 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989. Fraport has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.
Fraport Company Profile
