Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

