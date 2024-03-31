GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GME

GameStop Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.00 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. GameStop has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 157,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.