GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,457. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

