Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 3,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 60,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

