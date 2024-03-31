Genel Energy (LON:GENL) PT Lowered to GBX 105

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

LON GENL opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £232.74 million, a PE ratio of -166.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.64. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 64.10 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.48 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.44, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

