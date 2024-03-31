Genel Energy (LON:GENL) PT Lowered to GBX 105

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
LON GENL opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £232.74 million, a PE ratio of -166.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.64. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 64.10 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.48 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.44, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.87.
Genel Energy Company Profile
