General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in General Electric by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in General Electric by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. 9,674,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,587. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.