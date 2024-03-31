General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 8,026.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.35. 14,766,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,134,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

