Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

GAINN stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

