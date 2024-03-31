Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Short Interest Up 49.2% in March

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAINL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $27.13.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.