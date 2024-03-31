Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) is Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,784 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XYLD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 290,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

