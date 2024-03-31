Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 29.8% in March

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SRET traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,518. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $231.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

