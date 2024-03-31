Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 34.5% in March

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Glucose Health Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.90.
About Glucose Health
