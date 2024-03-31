Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 34.5% in March

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

