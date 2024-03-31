Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GEMD opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,518,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

