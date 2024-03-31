Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GTIP stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $389,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.