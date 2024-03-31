Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2115 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:GSST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 612,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 173,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,629,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

