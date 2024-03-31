Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:GMUN)

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GMUN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.88. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $51.16.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,089,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,113,000.

Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Community Municipal Bond ETF (GMUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of intermediate-term, investment grade US municipal bonds that target education, healthcare, clean water, and other community-related initiatives.

