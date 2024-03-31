Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Lifted by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $100.89. 614,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,601. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

