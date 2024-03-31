Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Buys 286 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

