Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 436,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 225,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

EMR stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $113.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

