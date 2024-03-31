Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 775.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

