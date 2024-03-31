Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance

GDLC traded up 0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting 23.72. 114,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.50. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of 5.62 and a 12-month high of 27.49.

About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

