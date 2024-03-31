Great Waters Wealth Management Decreases Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

PCY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

