Great Waters Wealth Management Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,007,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.