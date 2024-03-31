Great Waters Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

